Mumbai, April 25: Salaried employees and those working in the private and government sector receive a certain amount of their salary as a provident fund (PF) besides the basic pay and house rent allowance among others. These small amounts from the salary of an employee are deposited into the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) accounts where contributions are made by both - the employer and the employee.

Having said that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) also allows its members to remove money or in simple terms take an advance amount from their provident fund account in certain cases. As per EPFO rules, provident fund account holders can withdraw the full amount from their EPFO accounts after retirement. However, in certain cases, the EPFO allows members to withdraw many in case of emergency. PF Balance: How to Check EPF Account Balance, Withdraw Money Online; Check Details Here.

While one can withdraw provident fund money using the EPFI website, there's also another alternative. EPFO members can also use the government's Umang app to withdraw money from their PF accounts while sitting in the comfort of their homes. PF Withdrawal Rules Changed to Provide Relief to People Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Govt to Pay Provident Fund Contributions On Behalf of Both Employer & Employee in Some Cases; Check Details.

Steps To Withdraw PF Money Through the Umang App:

Download the Umang app on your Andriod or IoS phone

Next, register on the Umang app using your mobile number

Following this, choose the EPFO option from the various options available in the app

Enter your UAN number in order to raise a claim

Now, enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number

Select the type of withdrawal from your PF account

Fill out the withdrawal form

Submit the form with the necessary documents

You will receive a reference number for your withdrawal request

Your claim for partial withdrawal is submitted

Track the withdrawal request using the reference number

EPFO will transfer the requested amount to your account within 3 to 5 days

Meanwhile, it must be noted that the Umang app can also be used to check provident fund balances, access passbooks and even track their claims among others. EPFO members can check their provident fund balance by sending an SMS and making a missed call as well.

