New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Fashion e-tailer Myntra on Thursday said it expects about seven lakh new customers on its platform during the End of Reason Sale (EORS), slated for later this month.

The 15th edition of Myntra's biannual EORS is scheduled to be held from December 18-23 with participation from more than 5,000 brands.

The event is slated to cater to the fashion, beauty and lifestyle needs of over 40 lakh unique customers across the country with the demand expected to rise by 2.5x of BAU (business as usual) days, a statement said.

"With over 20 per cent higher traffic over the previous winter edition, Myntra expects about 7,00,000 new customers during the course of the event with about 45 per cent of the overall traffic coming from tier-II and III cities and towns," it added.

Myntra said it will go plastic-free with delivery packaging made from recyclable paper.

Myntra has taken the lead in enabling its seller ecosystem to adopt sustainable packaging alternatives, creating positive environmental impact across the entire supply chain, the statement said.

In addition, Myntra uses recycled paper for cushioning articles and has replaced plastic for inner packaging wherever possible. Giving a strong boost to its efforts in sustainability, two of Myntra's largest fulfilment centres, located at Bilaspur and Bhiwandi are solar power-enabled, it added.

Expanding its omni network further, Myntra has integrated over 350 brands and 2,900-plus stores across the country, which is over 1.7x more than the previous winter edition of EORS held in December last year.

Omni-channel services are being offered in over 42 cities and across 1.4 lakh styles, with some of the leading brands integrated under this system over the last three months being Status Quo, Woodland, Soch and Columbia among others, the statement said.

About 25,000 kirana partners, including franchises, will cater to 80 per cent of all deliveries this EORS, it added.

Myntra's Kirana model offers store owners an alternate source of income and livelihood which is amplified during EORS owing to the sheer volume of deliveries.

“With 14 editions to our credit, we have come a long way in understanding the pulse of fashion conscious shoppers and that gives us an edge in terms of curating the best for every customer cohort. We are looking at a significant portion of new customers meeting their current fashion and beauty need states, through our social commerce platforms, especially M-Live that was launched recently," Myntra Chief Business Officer Sharon Pais said.

Myntra's about 25,000-Kirana partners will play a pivotal role in enhancing the experience of EORS for customers, while also having an alternate source of income, Pais added.

