New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Municipal Corporation of Delhi Councillor Suman Tinku Rajora rejoined AAP on Tuesday, months after she crossed over to the BJP, a move she now describes as the "biggest mistake" of her life.

The councillor, who represents Ward 50B in Mangolpuri, joined the BJP earlier this year. Last month, she was expelled by the BJP for six years for alleged "anti-party" activities.

Also Read | Who Is PVN Madhav? Here's Everything You Need To Know About the Newly Appointed Andhra Pradesh BJP President.

She returned to AAP along with her husband. Tinku Rajora, on Tuesday.

Welcoming her back to the fold, AAP Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj offered her the party's cap and scarf. "The BJP's betrayal of Delhi's poor and marginalised is forcing even its own leaders to walk away," he said.

Also Read | ITR E-Filing 2025: Know How To File Income Tax Return Online at incometax.gov.in Before September 15 Deadline.

MCD Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang said Rajora's return to AAP is a proud moment. "It shows that AAP continues to be the true voice of Delhi's poor," he said.

Expressing regret over her earlier decision, Rajora said, "I am very happy after returning to my family. I made the biggest mistake by joining the BJP. I watched how they treated slum dwellers, snatching away their homes after promising 'Jahan jhuggi, wahan makaan'."

She said voting for AAP's candidate during the MCD Chairman's election gave her some peace of mind. "The BJP doesn't support the poor, it wants to erase them," she added while praising Arvind Kejriwal for standing by his word.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)