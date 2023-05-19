New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Experts from India and abroad on Friday highlighted the need for construction laws and the role of technical arbitrators in the country, saying it will help tackle construction-related disputes in a better way.

Addressing an international conference on 'Construction Arbitration: The Indian and International Perspective', through video conferencing, Union Jal Shakto Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that technical arbitrators have played a vital role in removing obstacles in the development of the country.

The construction industry comes with a host of technical and legal challenges. "The role of arbitrators is going to be extremely important," a statement quoted the minister as saying.

Experts at the conference highlighted the need for construction law in India.

The law should also elaborate on the role of technical arbitrators. "It should include domain-specific people instead of judiciary and advocates so that they can analyse the situation better and can prompt quick decisions," Krishna Kant, Chairman of Indian Institution of Technical Arbitrators, said.

The two-day conference that started on Friday is organised by the Indian Institution of Technical Arbitrators (IITArb) at Vigyan Bhawan here.

During the conference, panel discussions and comparative study were presented and provided an overview of construction arbitration practices in India.

Experts suggested legislative and policy measures, framing specific rules for construction arbitration, issues related to standard form contracts and bespoke conditions, claim documentation, delay and quantum analysis and drafting of arbitration clauses.

