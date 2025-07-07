Shimla, Jul 7 (PTI) A farmer body, trade unions and people affected by the ongoing four-laning work at the Bhattakuffar area in Shimla will stage a protest outside the NHAI office on July 16 to demand compensation,

A joint convention that included members of the Himachal Kisan Sabha, Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) and around 200 people from nine affected panchayats from Kathlighat to Dhalli announced the protest held on Monday.

Houses of some people who house were pulled down and others whose properties are threatened by the road widening project of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) said they would hold the protest to demand rehabilitation of residents who have been forced to vacate their houses that were declared unsafe and adequate compensation for the loss.

The convention also called for the formation of an expert committee to assess the damages, including engineers from both the state and central governments.

During his address at the convention, Himachal Kisan Sabha president Kuldeep Singh Tanwar said the four-lane construction has not only affected the Shimla region but has impacted residents wherever such projects are being carried out across the state.

Development activities like four-lane highways, hydroelectric projects, railways, transmission lines, and airports are being undertaken without regard for the environment, he said.

He further said Himachal Pradesh is home to many small and marginal farmers who have limited land for livelihood. "Their lands are being acquired in the name of development, but they are not receiving fair compensation. We demand that compensation should be given under Factor-2 instead of Factor-1".

Factor 1 refers to compensation that is equal to the market value which some consider to be less-than accurate valuation of their land, while Factor-2 doubles the compensation amount with regards to the market value.

He claimed that while 45 metres of land are officially acquired for four-lane construction and the compensation for it is paid, hill cutting, up to 60-90 per cent, on slopes is causing instability, thus triggering landslides and damaging adjacent lands.

"Illegal dumping of debris during construction is ruining grazing lands, agricultural fields, and water sources. However, neither the state government nor the NHAI are addressing these issues," he said.

Tanwar called on the people to join the July 16 protest in large numbers.

