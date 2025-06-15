Panaji, Jun 15 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday paid tribute to fathers on the occasion of Father's Day, saying their resilience instills values, shapes families and provides a foundation of guidance across generations.

"Father's Day is a heartfelt tribute to the strength, sacrifice and unconditional love that fathers and father figures bring into our lives," Sawant said in a post on X.

Their steady presence and resilience shape families, instill values and provide a foundation of support and guidance across generations, he said.

"On #FathersDay, let us cherish, celebrate and uphold the enduring influence of fathers and father figures in our lives," Sawant added.

