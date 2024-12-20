New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Financial services company Fidelity Investments on Friday divested a 1.3 per cent stake in drug firm Granules India for Rs 191 crore through open market transactions.

US-based Fidelity Investments, through its three arms -- Fidelity India Fund, Dendana Invest Mauritius and Fidelity Funds - India Focus Fund, sold shares of Hyderabad-based Granules India through three separate block deals on the NSE.

As per the data, Fidelity Investments, through its affiliates offloaded 32 lakh shares or 1.32 per cent stake in Granules India.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 596 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 190.72 crore, as per the data on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund (MF), Paulomi Ketankumar Doshi, Bandhan MF, Edelweiss MF, ITI MF, SBI Life Insurance and Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company acquired were the buyers of Granules India's shares at the same price.

Granules India's shares on Friday fell 1.51 per cent to close at Rs 591 per piece on the NSE.

In a separate transaction on the BSE, BlackRock on Friday bought 4.51 lakh shares or 1.1 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for Rs 90 crore through an open market transaction.

As per the bulk deal data, BlackRock, through its affiliate iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF, purchased shares at an average price of Rs 1,999.11 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 90.24 crore.

Details of the sellers of Protean eGov Technologies shares could not be identified on the BSE.

On Friday, shares of Protean eGov Technologies rose 1.65 per cent to settle at Rs 2,005.65 per piece on the BSE.

