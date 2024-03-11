Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) Fiji is eyeing a 5-7 per cent growth in tourist footfalls from India this year on the back of targeted marketing campaigns and leveraging digital platforms as it seeks to attract honeymooners and family travellers.

The South Pacific Island nation is focusing on attracting tourists from India from segments, including honeymoon, sustainable and eco-tourism, wellness travel and multi-generational families, Tourism Fiji Executive Director of Regions Robert Thompson told PTI over an e-mail.

Also Read | What Is CAA? Key Things To Know About Citizenship Amendment Act That Will Grant Indian Citizenship to Non-Muslims From Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Indian arrivals to the South Pacific Island nation in 2023, reached pre-Covid numbers of 2019, underlining the increased appetite for premium and experience-led travel.

"December last year saw the highest number of Indian arrivals in Fiji, increasing by about 300 per cent over the same month in 2022. The average length of stay of an Indian tourist to Fiji is around 7.6 nights," he said.

Also Read | RRB Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Notified For 9,144 Technician Posts, Know How to Apply Online At rrbapply.gov.in.

In 2023, Fiji hosted 9,29,740 international travellers, surpassing 2019 figures by 4 per cent, contributing an estimated USD 3.3 billion to the visitor economy, he said.

The majority of the travellers arriving in the country were from Australia (47 per cent), New Zealand (24 per cent) and North America (13 per cent), Thompson said, adding that over 6,135 Indian tourists visited the South Pacific Island nation in 2023.

"We devised a comprehensive strategy focused on various aspects of promotion and engagement which involve targeted marketing campaigns and leveraging digital platforms to reach a wider audience and create a strong brand presence. With this, we are expecting a 5-7 per cent increase in footfalls from India in 2024," he noted.

By showcasing the pristine beaches, crystal-clear waters, and lush tropical landscapes, Tourism Fiji aims to appeal to Indian tourists who are looking for a picturesque and relaxing getaway, he stated.

Fiji is also looking to attract tourists interested in adventure activities such as water sports, diving, and hiking, among others.

On connectivity, Thompson said, currently, there are no direct flights between India and Fiji, however, there are connecting flights from countries like Hong Kong, Australia, and Singapore, on multiple airlines.

Fiji also offers a visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)