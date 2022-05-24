Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Veteran actor-politician T Rajendar, who has been advised medical procedure owing to an internal bleeding in his stomach, will be flown abroad for treatment, his actor-son Silambarasan TR said on Tuesday.

The noted filmmaker was admitted to a hospital here a day ago due to complaints of chest pain. A medical examination revealed that he was suffering from an internal bleeding in his stomach, his son said.

"The doctors advised us to get a major surgery performed after he was diagnosed with an internal bleeding in his stomach," Silambarasan informed.

"Keeping in mind his well-being, we are taking him abroad for a medical procedure," he said providing an update on his father's health condition.

The popular actor, who took to Twitter to inform about TR's status, said his father is conscious and well. "Once he recovers after surgery, he will meet you all. Thank you all for your prayers," he said but did not specify where his father would be taken.

Yesteryear actor T Rajendar is a musician, cinematographer and distributor in the Tamil film industry. He shot up to fame by his characteristic punch dialogues. 'Oru Thalai Ragam', 'Rail Payanangalil', 'Nenjil Oru Raagam', and 'Mythili Ennai Kaathali', to name a few are among his hit films.

