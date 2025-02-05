New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Delhi Police has registered a case against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place for Delhi assembly polls, police said on Wednesday.

This comes hours before voting got underway in Delhi on Wednesday morning. Khan is the AAP candidate from Okhla.

An FIR was lodged at Jamia Nagar Police Station after a video surfaced online purportedly showing him distributing stickers and election materials in the Batla House area late night on Tuesday, a police source said.

"Based on the video and subsequent investigation, an FIR has been registered. Further inquiries and investigation are underway," the source added.

Campaigning for the assembly polls ended on Monday evening.

