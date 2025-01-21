Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 21 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Police has filed an FIR against two social media users for allegedly posting misleading and objectionable content related to the ongoing Maha Kumbh, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused have made "misleading" posts about a girl visiting the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj without informing her family, the officials said.

According to the FIR lodged at the Maha Kumbh police station, the girl from Nazar Pur village in Bhadohi left her home on January 16 to visit the Maha Kumbh without informing her family.

"While wandering near the Kali Marg Akhada area, she encountered a sadhu named Sanjay Giri and engaged in a conversation with him. During this interaction, some individuals took photos and videos, later sharing them on social media platform X under the handles ADV Nazneen Akhtar and Er Suraj Kumar," said Inspector Bhaskar Mishra, the complainant.

"These posts contained objectionable content, spreading negative and misleading information that targeted the Kumbh Mela, the Sanatan Dharma, and the girl's honour," Mishra added.

A senior police officer also confirmed that the FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The officer added that the posts are being investigated, and appropriate action will be taken.

