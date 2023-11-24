New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) A fire broke out in a shanty near Govind Ballabh Pant Hospital in central Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

According to Delhi Fire Service officials, no one was injured in the incident.

"We got a call at 6.58 pm about the fire. Eight fire tenders were pressed into service," an official said.

The fire has been brought under control and police have initiated a probe into the matter, the official added.

