New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) A fire broke out at a multi-storey building in Delhi's Gandhi Nagar Market on Wednesday afternoon, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

"We received a call regarding fire incident in a shop at 2.05 pm and rushed two fire tenders initially. The fire incident was big and thus we asked for six more fire vehicles," they said.

"Our fire engines are still working and cooling operation is still underway. We have also informed the police about the matter," the official said, adding that there was no information regarding any injuries to anyone so far.

