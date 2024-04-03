Prayagraj (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in Maya Press, which once used to publish the Maya magazine, here late on Wednesday evening, officials said.

There were no reports of any casualties. The press has been closed for a long time, they said.

After information was received about the blaze at Maya Press, two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, four more fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control after about two hours, Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said.

Two firefighters were trapped inside the building due to the smoke and were rescued safely, he said.

