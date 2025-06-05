New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) A fire broke out at a shop in central Delhi's Chandni Chowk area on Thursday evening, prompting fire department to rush eight fire tenders to the spot, an official of the Delhi Fire Services said.

A call regarding the blaze was received at 5.51 pm at shop number 419 on Splendid Road in the Paiwalan area, he said.

"A total of eight fire tenders were pressed into service immediately. Firefighting operations are underway," a senior DFS official said.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties, he said, adding that the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

