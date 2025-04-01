New Delhi, Apr 1 (PTI) A fire broke out in a slum cluster in northwest Delhi's New Seelampur area on Tuesday, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

No casualties were reported in the blaze that broke out at 7:35 am near Jag Parvesh Hospital.

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the site to control the flames and by 8:15 am, the fire was contained totally.

Officials said four to five huts were affected in the blaze.

