Rewari, Mar 19 (PTI) A fire broke out at a slum on Konsiwas Road in Rewari on Tuesday, police said.

After receiving information about the incident, four fire tenders were pressed into service and a police team also reached the spot, they said.

A senior officer of the fire and emergency service department said that about 20 to 30 people lived in the slums.

Due to the fire, the slums and the goods kept there got damaged.

The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and there were no report of any injury, officials said.

