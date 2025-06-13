New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) A fire broke out at a house in east Delhi's Pandav Nagar area on Thursday afternoon due to a suspected gas cylinder leak, an official said.

No casualties were reported in the incident but a portion of the house was reduced to ashes. A call reporting a fire in a house in Patparganj village was received around 2 pm, he said.

"Four fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. Our teams managed to douse the flames and prevented the fire from spreading to adjoining structures," DFS official Yogendra Singh said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was triggered by a gas leak from an LPG cylinder when a woman in the house began cooking, he added.

"I struck a match to light the stove and suddenly the cylinder caught fire. I quickly grabbed my children and ran outside," she said, adding that although no one was injured, all belongings in that portion of the house were reduced to ashes.

Officials confirmed that no injuries or fatalities were reported in the incident.

