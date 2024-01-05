Noida, Jan 5 (PTI) A fire broke out here on Friday in the basement of a building housing a television news channel, officials said.

The blaze was reported around 1.15 pm in the A Block of Sector 57 here, prompting the immediate deployment of three water tenders along with firefighters, the officials said.

"The fire broke out in the basement of the building housing Sudarshan News channel. The blaze erupted in an area where grocery items were kept," a police spokesperson said.

The fire was completely extinguished by the firefighters and no casualty was reported, the spokesperson said.

The cause of the blaze and the extent of damages are yet to be ascertained, the official added.

