New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Fuelled by revenge, a man orchestrated an armed robbery at a house in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, police said on Friday.

Five people -- Manish (32), Ayush (20), Rahul (24), Jatin (22) and Sachin (23) -- were arrested in connection with the case following raids conducted at several places in Uttar Pradesh, they said.

Also Read | What Is 'Santhara'? Madhya Pradesh Toddler Battling Brain Tumour Becomes Youngest Ever To Take Sacred Ritual of Voluntary Death.

Police have recovered Rs 11.45 lakh in cash, a brand new motorcycle, three mobile phones purchased from the looted amount, and a country-made pistol from their possession.

According to a senior police officer, the robbery occurred around 8 pm on April 30 when armed men barged into the house of a woman in Anand Parbat. The intruders tied her up at gunpoint, looted Rs 25 lakh in cash and took away two mobile phones belonging to her brother. Before fleeing, they locked the woman inside the house.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 02, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Friday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"Following a complaint, the crime branch formed a dedicated team. After scanning footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras, the team zeroed in on one suspect, Manish, hiding in Ghaziabad," the officer said.

Subsequent raids resulted in the arrest of all the five accused from difference places in Uttar Pradesh.

"During interrogation, Manish, who was identified as the mastermind, revealed that the robbery was an act of revenge. In 2018, he was co-accused along with the complainant's brother Jitender in an attempt to murder case. In 2024, a personal dispute led to Jitender allegedly assaulting him, which drove Manish to plan the robbery," the officer said.

He said Manish, who knew that the victim's family was into cloth business and money lending, conspired to loot their residence. He roped in Ayush to gather a team, who in turn brought in Rahul, Jatin, Sachin and one more accomplice who is currently absconding.

"On Wednesday evening, the group met near the victim's house. Manish pointed out the location and the absconding accused carried the pistol used to threaten the victim," the officer said.

Following the arrests, the police recovered Rs 11.45 lakh in cash. Jatin had purchased a new motorcycle worth Rs 1.72 lakh and two mobile phones using his share of the loot. Ayush had also bought a new mobile phone. The country-made pistol used in the robbery was recovered at the instance of Rahul.

"Manish, a 32-year-old from Kirari, has 27 previous criminal cases including rape, robbery and attempt to murder against him. Ayush, a first-year BA student, has a past robbery case in Noida. Rahul from Haibatpur has no prior record and joined the crime out of greed for money. Jatin, a cook at a Gautam Budh Nagar restaurant, has eight criminal cases against him. Sachin, an unemployed youth from Ghaziabad, has one NDPS (narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances) case registered in the past. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the sixth accused and recover the remaining looted amount," said the police officer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)