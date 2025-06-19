Kaushambi (UP), Jun 19 (PTI) Five people were on Thursday killed after a car collided with a truck on National Highway-2 near Kakodha village in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi district, police said.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said the car, which was heading from Prayagraj towards Kanpur, hit the divider and veered into the opposite lane where it collided head-on with a truck.

Three car occupants died on the spot, while two others, including a woman, succumbed to injuries during treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Those killed have been identified as Aditya Kumar (35) and Raj Bahadur (55), both residents of Fatehpur district, the officer said, adding that efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the remaining three victims.

Their family members have been informed and identification is expected once they arrive, he added.

The driver fled the scene after the incident. However, the truck has been seized and further legal proceedings are underway, the police said.

