Ranchi, Jul 7 (PTI) Five Maoists were arrested with a large number of arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district, police said on Friday.

The Maoists were arrested during a police operation in Serendag police station area, about 75 km from here on Thursday.

Two carbines, a revolver, a carbine magazine, 111 live cartridges, five pamphlets of CPI (Maoist) and four android mobile phones were seized, a statement by the police said.

The five were allegedly involved in setting two tractors and one excavator on fire in the Serendag police station area on March 27 and June 5 respectively. They had also allegedly attacked a clerk of contractor engaged in road construction on May 22, it said.

