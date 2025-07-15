New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Domestic flexi-staffing industry has registered a 9.7 per cent rise in new employment in the last financial year, the Indian Staffing Federation (ISF) said on Tuesday.

Despite a cautious market sentiment in the last quarter of FY25 due to geopolitical scenarios and trade wars, the industry added 1.39 lakh new formal flexi workers in 2024-25, ISF said in a report.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, July 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Tuesday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

The report highlighted a robust 9.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in new employment within the flexi staffing industry, bringing the total formal flexi workforce represented by ISF members to 1.8 million.

Flexi staffing refers to the temporary hiring of workers temporary hiring either for a fixed period or until the completion of a project.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Indian Staffing Federation President Lohit Bhatia said, "Despite global uncertainties, the staffing industry has continued to be a significant contributor to formal employment, providing vital opportunities for job seekers and enabling businesses to maintain operational efficiency. The 9.7 per cent YoY growth is a testament to the inherent strength and potential of formal workforce through staffing in India."

Indian Staffing Federation has been formed to provide a platform for recognised employment, work choice, social security and health benefits for temporary workforce.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)