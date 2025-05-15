New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) US-based retail giant Walmart on Tuesday said its international business grew by 7.8 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, helped by Indian e-commerce arm Flipkart, along with the China market and Walmex.

Besides, "transaction counts & unit volumes" were also up in the first quarter for Walmart International, according to the earnings statement from the Bentonville-headquartered firm.

Walmart, which follows a February-January financial calendar, reported USD 32.1 billion in sales from its international business, a growth of 7.8 per cent on constant currency terms. eCommerce sales of Walmart International were up 20 per cent, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace, it added.

Walmart International, which operates in 18 countries outside the US, including India, "advertising business grew 20 per cent led by Flipkart," it added.

However, Walmart's operating income in constant currency terms declined 6.4 per cent to USD 1.4 billion.

According to Walmart, "Operating income decline affected by strategic growth investments for Flipkart, Walmex, and Canada."

Walmex is the Mexican and Central American division of Walmart.

Moreover, Walmart International's "currency rate fluctuations negatively affected sales by USD 2.4 billion and operating income by USD 0.2 billion," it added.

Globally, Walmart's revenue in the first quarter was at USD 165.6 billion, up 2.5 per cent. Its Global e-commerce sales grew 22 per cent, led by store-fulfilled pickup & delivery and marketplace.

Over the outlook for Walmart International, it said, "The Company's outlook for fiscal year 2026 remains unchanged from prior guidance."

Walmart acquired a 77 per cent controlling stake in Flipkart in 2018, in a USD 16 billion deal. Subsequently, it has raised its shareholding and now owns over 80 per cent stake in the Bengaluru-headquartered e-commerce major.

