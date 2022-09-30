New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) E-commerce firm Flipkart has recorded 70 per cent growth in sales of premium mobile phones during the eight-day long festive season sale, the company said on Friday.

Premium mobile phones costing Rs 20,000 and upwards comprised almost 50 per cent of the total mobile sales and more than 44 per cent of the buyers of premium mobile phones came from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Also Read | Over 22 Lakh Indian IT Professionals Likely To Leave Jobs by 2025, Says Report.

"India truly upgraded this Big Billion Days (BBD) with categories like mobiles, electronics and large appliances witnessing a growth of over 70 and 30 per cent each, respectively, in the uptake of premium products over the last BBD," Flipkart said in a statement.

The company did not disclose the base number of sales it registered during The Big Billion Days (TBBD) in 2021.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: BOB Invites Online Application for 346 SRM, Group Sales Head and Other Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Know Other Details.

Walmart group claims to have recorded over 1 billion customer visits during the festive days, with tier-2 and 3 cities contributing 60 per cent of the total traffic, the company said.

Fashion and lifestyle continued to be a big attraction in Tier-2 and 3 cities, with suitcases, running shoes, men's jeans and footwear being some of the top-selling products, drawing in 45 per cent more customers over last year.

"The segment saw 3 sarees and 2 kurtis being sold every second. As many as 250 shoes, 200 kids' clothing and fashion wear and 7 T-shirts and 4 Bottomwear (jeans and trousers) were sold every minute," the statement said.

The grocery segment on Flipkart recorded 2.3 times rise in new customers using the platform and the number of cities shopping for groceries more than doubled to almost 1,700 during the TBBD.

"Nearly 70 per cent of the grocery demand was recorded from Tier-2 and -3 cities, including Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow, Nagpur, Patna and Vijayawada," the e-commerce firm said.

Televisions, washing machines and refrigerators were the top choice in the large appliances category and customers, choosing the ‘product exchange' option, grew 20 per cent compared to the TBBD in 2021.

Flipkart claims that several D2C brands saw 200-300 per cent growth in customers this TBBD with grooming, food and nutrition, lifestyle and travel driving growth.

The company said that more than 50 per cent of Flipkart's transacting sellers saw a 1.5 times increase in their business.

It added that sellers who crossed sales of over Rs 1 crore more than doubled in TBBD 2022 compared to the sale last year.

In the travel segment, Flipkart saw a 140 per cent increase in advance bookings for travel next year.

"Bhubaneswar, Goa and Jaipur were among the most popular domestic destinations, while Bangkok, Maldives and Singapore topped the international travel of choice. Tourism for destinations such as Shirdi and Varanasi also saw a rising interest.

"Bookings for 4- and 5-star properties were 350 per cent higher, signifying how customers are moving towards luxury travel and hence such demand," the statement said.

Flipkart said that its social commerce offering Shopsy business scaled by 5 times with a strong adoption from Tier-2 and -3 cities. The platform observed heightened participation from Bharat, with nearly 60 per cent of consumers and local sellers coming from Tier-3 cities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)