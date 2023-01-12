Aizawl, Jan 12 (PTI) A joint team of Assam Rifles and Customs personnel on Thursday seized cigarettes of foreign origin, worth Rs 5.2 lakh, from a village near the India-Myanmar border in Mizoram's Champhai district, an official statement said.

Acting on a tip-off, the Assam Rifles-Customs team carried out a search operation at Zokhawthar village it said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Receives Fresh Snowfall; More Likely During Next 48 Hours, Says IMD.

No person was arrested in connection with the seizure, an official said, adding that the consignment was, apparently, smuggled from the neighbouring country.

It was dumped in the village, the Assam Rifles statement said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Get Pending 18-Month DA Arrears After Budget 2023? Check Latest News Update Here.

The contraband was handed over to the Customs department for legal proceedings, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)