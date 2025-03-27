New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday announced that the foundation days of every state will be celebrated in the national capital as people from all states live here.

CM Gupta made the announcement while responding to the budget discussion in the Delhi assembly.

Also Read | What Is Form 16? When Do You Get Form 16 From Employer? Know Everything Here.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, on Tuesday presented the city government's 2025-26 budget with an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore.

BJP returned to power in the national capital last month after the getting 48 out of 70 seats in the assembly polls.

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of March 27 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)