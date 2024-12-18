Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) Jobs and talent platform and a Quess company, foundit, on Wednesday announced the appointment of V Suresh as its Chief Executive Officer.

With over two decades of experience in the internet domain, digital transformation, and the e-recruitment ecosystem, Suresh brings a wealth of strategic expertise and a forward-looking vision to foundit (formerly Monster APAC and ME), the company said in a statement.

"Suresh's deep understanding of the digital talent ecosystem and proven ability to scale businesses will help us strengthen our leadership position in the market. Under his stewardship, we aim to further refine our platform, enhance our services, and continue bridging the talent gap across industries and geographies," Quess Corp Managing Director Ajit Isaac said.

*** Redcliffe Labs appoints Aditya Kandoi as CEO * Pan-India omnichannel diagnostics service provider Redcliffe Labs on Wednesday said its founder Aditya Kandoi has stepped in as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

"We are committed to redefining the accessibility of quality healthcare by focusing on innovation, operational excellence and patient-centric solutions. Our vision goes beyond delivering diagnostics. We aim to empower every individual with the quality diagnostics to take charge of their holistic health and well-being," Kandoi said in a statement.

Kandoi stepped in as the CEO, Dheeraj Jain, has taken up the role of Chairman of the company's board.

