Shimla, Nov 28 (PTI) A four-day Winter Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly will be held at the Tapovan Complex in Dharamsala from December 18 to 21, officials said on Thursday.

A notification issued in this regard by Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said the seventh session of the 14th state Assembly will have four sittings.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

The notification was issued after Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, who returned from a foreign trip on Wednesday, sent a proposal to the governor on holding the Winter Session.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)