Chennai, Apr 26 (PTI): Nasdaq-listed Freshworks Inc. has launched the Freshworks CRM for e-commerce, a customer relationship management solution with a unified customer record targeting digital retails and consumer brands, the company said on Tuesday.

The Freshworks CRM for e-commerce empowers employees to engage their buyers directly through modern messaging channels including WhatsApp and text messaging across marketing, support and sales, providing them with more personalised experience, a company statement said.

Also Read | Instagram Introduces Enhanced Tags on Reels for Creators.

The company citing a study, said 96 per cent of consumers who experience poor customer service have opined it affected their loyalty to a brand.

The Freshworks CRM for e-commerce was available directly from Freshworks and also on the Shopify Application Store.

Also Read | Micromax In 2C With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,499.

"Our first solution with a unified data model, Freshworks CRM for e-commerce, was built to help local businesses act on a complete view of the customer so they never have to do things they hate like repeating order information or wading through irrelevant products...this (CRM) marks a milestone in our product mission of helping businesses delight their customers," company chief product officer Prakash Ramamurthy said.

Freshworks CRM for e-commerce was built on the Freshworks Neo platform which enables a unified customer record with an ecosystem of thousands of applications and shared services, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)