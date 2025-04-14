Hyderabad, Apr 14 (PTI) The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) on Monday announced its annual Excellence Awards for 2025 and invited entries from entrepreneurs.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is likely to present the awards to the winners in June.

Entries are open across 21 categories, with the last date for submission being May 10, a release from FTCCI said.

The awards are open to all businesses based in Telangana, and the process is completely digitised, it said.

FTCCI President Suresh Kumar Singhal said these awards are given to organisations known for quality production, innovation, sustainable growth, and significant contributions to the state's GDP.

Initiated in 1974, the FTCCI Excellence Awards aim to promote excellence and the spirit of entrepreneurship across the state, the release added.

