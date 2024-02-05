Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday said his budget for the next fiscal year will be all-inclusive and help the state become a USD 1-trillion economy.

Talking to reporters ahead of presenting the annual budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the state assembly, Khanna said the budget will be 'Sarv Samaveshi' (all-inclusive) and 'Sarv Sparshi' (taking care of all) to ensure all-round development.

"The Yogiji's (Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) budget will take UP forward to achieve its target of becoming a 1 trillion dollar economy," he said.

He further said that the upcoming budget is expected to give emphasis on infrastructure, youth employment, and women empowerment.

Asked about whether the budget will give a push to BJP's religious agenda by allocating more funds to places of religious importance, he said, "all this comes under the head of infrastructure".

