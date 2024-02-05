Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the FY25 budget to be presented in the state assembly will lay the foundation of "Ramrajya" in new Uttar Pradesh.

"Before the presentation of the UP budget 2024-25 in the House, Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna met me. The 'paperless' budget presented by him in the House will lay the foundation of Ramrajya in the new Uttar Pradesh. Jai Shri Ram," Chief Minister posted on X.

Also Read | Union Bank of India Recruitment 2024: Application Process for 606 Specialist Officers’ Posts Begins, Apply Online at unionbankofindia.co.in.

The state's budget is to be presented in the assembly on Monday.

The budget was also formally passed in the Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM.

Also Read | RRB Annual Calendar 2024 Released for ALP, Technician, JE And Other Posts; Check Details.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)