Coimbatore, Feb 25 (PTI) City-based G D Naidu Charities has set up an interactive science centre with an aim to stimulate curiosity, enable children to learn science in a practical and in an informal way, a top official said here on Saturday.

The Centre - 'Experimenta'- would be formally inaugurated by state Minister for Finance and Human Resource Management Palanivel Thiaga Rajan on February 28.

Spread across 40,000 sq ft land with a host of modern amenities and over 120 interactive science exhibits, the facility aims to offer students able to understand science and technology, with specially designed, hands-on exhibits that promotes a nurturing educational experience overall, its Chairman G D Gopal told reporters.

G D Naidu Charities was established by the late G D Naidu in 1950 and runs several museums such as G D Science Museum, Geedee Car Museum.

The Centre, claimed to be the first of its kind in the country, has write-ups and information boards to explain about the science behind each exhibit.

A team of science communicators have been set up to assist children and the public to explore the Centre effectively, he said.

