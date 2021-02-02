Chennai, Feb 2 (PTI): Trivitron Healthcare Chairman G S K Velu was appointed as Chairman of trade body Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry - Tamil Nadu State council for 2021.

Velu, also the Chairman and Managing Director of Neuberg Diagnostics, was earlier serving FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council as its co-chair, a press release said.

"This position gives me an opportunity to work within the FICCI framework in meeting its objectives of industry growth at one level and the nation's growth at another. I look forward to engaging with industry leaders to foster an ecosystem of innovation and growth...," he said on taking up the new responsibility.

With over 33 years of experience in the healthcare and diagnostics industry, Velu's contributions in the healthcare sector has been recognised globally, the release added.PTI VIJ

