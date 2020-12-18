New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for highway projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka on Saturday.

The 33 projects pertain to building 1,200 kilometres of highways stretch in the state.

"Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 33 highway projects in Karnataka tomorrow," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will preside over the virtual function to be attended by Union Minister V K Singh, among others.

"These projects for inauguration and foundation laying carry a road length of nearly 1,200 kilometres, involving construction value of nearly Rs 11,000 crore," the statement said.

Paving the way for the development of Karnataka, these roads will enhance better connectivity, convenience and economic growth in the state, it added.

