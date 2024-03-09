Amritsar, Mar 9 (PTI) A 'Shaheedi Gallery', set up in the memory of those who were killed during the 1984 Operation Bluestar, was inaugurated here on Saturday.

A model of the damaged building of the Akal Takht and pictures of those killed during Operation Bluestar were put up in the gallery.

Operation Bluestar was an Army operation which was carried out in June 1984 to flush out armed militants from the Golden Temple.

On the inauguration, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh, Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Damdami Taksal head Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa attended the event.

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had assigned the task of setting up the gallery to Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa, head of Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal.

Addressing a gathering at the function, Giani Raghbir Singh said the gallery is an everlasting memorial for those who were killed during the "1984 ghallughara" (1984 Operation Bluestar).

"This gallery will be a source of inspiration for the coming generations," he said.

Baba Harnam Singh Khalsa said the photos of slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, his companions, and other Sikh people who died during the "ghallughara" have been installed at the gallery. --

