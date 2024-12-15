Gurugram, Dec 15 (PTI) Gurugram Police have busted a gang of armed robbers, recovering vehicles, weapons and other items, officials said on Sunday.

They said that five people -- Salim (28), Taleem (32), Jilshad (19), Azru (24) from Tijara and Shahzad (21), a native of Rajasthan's Bharatpur -- have been arrested.

The police said that seven stolen bikes, a car, two illegal pistols, eight live cartridges, and two master keys have been recovered from the gang's possession.

According to police, they received tip-off on Saturday, that the accused were planning a robbery on SPR road.

Based on the tip-off, barricades were placed on the road, leading to the arrest of four people in the car and one on the stolen bike, they added.

An FIR has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Arms Act, the police said.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the bike recovered was stolen from Sohna area and the accused admitted to their involvement in six other thefts in Gurugram, they said.

A Gurugram Police spokesperson said that two cases of theft and robbery have been registered in Nuh and six cases of arms act have been lodged in Rajasthan against the accused Taleem.

He said that five cases of assault and theft have been registered in Rajasthan against accused Azru, while one case of assault and Arms Act have been lodged against Salim in Rajasthan.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the spokesperson said.

