Chandigarh, Dec 22 (PTI) A gangster and his accomplice were nabbed following a gunfight in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Friday.

The action came after police received a tip-off that Charanjit Singh alias Raju, a shooter, and his aide were seen roaming around in the Chabal area.

Following the tip-off, police on Thursday evening erected road barricades.

During a check at one such barrier, they signalled two men on a motorbike to stop but they tried to flee and one of them opened fire at the police team.

In the return fire, Charanjit received a gunshot, police said.

Both, Charanjit and his accomplice, Parminderdeep Singh, were arrested.

Two pistols and three cartridges were recovered from the two, said police.

Charanjit is facing nine criminal cases, one of them involving robbery bid at a bank in Dhotian a few months ago in which a policeman received a gunshot, said police.

