Mangaluru, Feb 1 (PTI) Three people have been arrested on the charge of drug-trafficking near here, police said on Wednesday.

Ganja worth Rs 27 lakh, a car and other items, totally worth Rs 32.07 lakh, were seized from the three.

Acting on information, the police said they intercepted the car and effected the seizure and made the arrest.

