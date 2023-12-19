Dharamsala, Dec 19 (PTI) The lone Gau Sadan at Khajjian in Nurpur, which was closed due to acquisition of land for a road four-laning project, would be reconstructed after the completion of the project, Agriculture Minister Chandra Kumar told Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a calling attention motion of Ranvir Singh Nikka (BJP), the minister said this Gau Sadan was also functioning as a training centre for artificial insemination and 48 Kanal land is still available with it.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2023: Admit Card for Preliminary Examination of Junior Associates Likely To Be Released Soon at sbi.co.in, Know How To Download.

The minister said the Gau Sadan was opened on August 31, 1959 with a capacity to accommodate 50-60 cattle.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)