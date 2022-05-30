New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Gayatri Projects Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 503.58 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

In the year-ago period, the company had posted a consolidated net profit (after tax) of Rs 18.64 crore, Gayatri Projects Ltd said in a filing to BSE.

Also Read | Amazon To Open New Consumer Robotics Software Development Centre in India: Report.

The consolidated net loss is "after tax", the filing said.

The consolidated income of the company during January-March period declined to Rs 539.32 crore, over Rs 1,364.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read | HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified For Over 1800 Posts At hpsssb.hp.gov.in; Check Details Here.

The company's operations primarily consist of construction activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)