New Delhi, Aug 7 (PTI) Business process management company Genpact on Friday posted a 16 per cent decline in net income to USD 62 million in the quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy A51 Prices Slashed in India By Up to Rs 2,000; Check New Prices.

The company, which has over 65 per cent of workforce in India, had posted a net income of USD 73.7 million in the same quarter a year ago.

Also Read | New Realme C3 Volcano Grey, Realme 5 Pro Chroma White Colour Variants Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Net revenues of Genpact increased by about 2 per cent during the quarter to USD 900 million from around USD 882 million in the corresponding quarter of 2019.

"Our second quarter results were much stronger than expected in light of the unprecedented environment the world is facing. Our performance was driven by incredibly strong execution by our teams on many fronts as well as the resilience of our business model and the strategic choices we have made over many years," Genpact President and CEO Tiger Tyagarajan said in a statement.

The New York Exchange-listed company expects its total revenue for the full year 2020 to be in the range of USD 3.63 billion to USD 3.67 billion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)