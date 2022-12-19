Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) Genrobotic Innovations on Monday said it has opened a new research and development (R&D) centre in Kerala's capital here and the facility is expected to create more job opportunities.

The company said the centre opened at Technocity, Thiruvananthapuram, will strengthen its R&D for healthcare products with special focus on developing healthcare robots.

State Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the facility, which will facilitate the sharing of resources, best practices, and competence and create even more development opportunities in the field, the company said in a release here.

"Research and development of various healthcare products will be the exclusive focus of the new centre of Genrobotics. This expansion will contribute hundreds of brand-new job opportunities in the sector," it said.

Genrobotics, which began as a startup that has displayed innovation in solving different social issues, claimed that it has made a big impact by developing sewer-cleaning robot 'Bandicoot', which replaced manual scavenging.

