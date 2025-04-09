Mumbai, Apr 9 (PTI) Gensol Engineering Ltd on Wednesday announced the company has commissioned a ground mounted solar project in Jharkhand.

This 40-acre solar power plant will generate over 15 million units of clean energy annually, offsetting 21,000 metric tonnes of Co2 emissions every year, Gensol Engineering said in an exchange filing.

This project is developed under a Rs 40 crore EPC contract and underscores Gensol's expertise in executing complex solar installations in challenging terrains. The scope includes comprehensive operations and maintenance (O&M) support for five years.

The project is located at Panchet town of Dhanbad district in Jharkhand.

