New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) GE's renewable energy business arm Grid Solutions on Wednesday announced that it has bagged a contract from Renew Power to build two electricity substations in Karnataka.

GE's multi-million dollar contract with ReNew Power is part of the Narendra-Koppal electricity transmission scheme, a statement said.

Also Read | Vivo Pad Specifications Leaked via Geekbench; Launch Expected on April 11, 2022.

GE's Grid Solutions business has been awarded a contract by ReNew Power Pvt Ltd to build two 400 kV substations in Karnataka: a 400/220 kV air-insulated substation in Koppal and a 400 kV gas-insulated substation in Narendra, the statement said.

The contract also includes the supply of two 125 MVAR 400 kV reactors for each substation.

Also Read | Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 Laptops Launched in India.

The scheme is part of the planned interstate-based evacuation infrastructure that will create 66.5 GW of renewable energy zones in India. The Narendra-Koppal project, involving the evacuation of 2.5 GW from wind energy zones in Karnataka, is part of the first phase of the three-phase project, it said.

This is Grid Solutions's third substation project with ReNew Power.

"We are delighted by ReNew Power's continued confidence in our innovative technology as well as engineering and service capabilities," said Pitamber Shivnani, Regional Leader for Grid Solutions in South Asia.

Ajay Bhardwaj, President- New Business of ReNew Power, said: "We are delighted to partner with GE Grid Solutions for bringing power efficiently and reliably for our customers through their state-of-the art grid technology."

The GE is expected to complete its work in three phases — two in December 2022 and one in August 2023. All products required for the project are being manufactured in India, it said.

Grid Solutions serves customers globally with over 12,000 employees, providing power utilities and industries with equipment, systems and services to ensure electricity transmission from the point of generation to end consumers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)