Honor MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 laptops have been launched in India. Both the laptops are now available for sale via the Amazon India website. The MagicBook X 14 and MagicBook X 15 get a backlit keyboard, fast charging support, and a pop-up webcam. Honor MagicBook X 14 is priced at Rs 42,990 for the i3 processor, whereas the i5 SoC model costs Rs 51,990. As an introductory offer, Honor MagicBook X 14 can be purchased at Rs 39,990 and Rs 46,990. Honor X7 With Snapdragon 680 SoC & 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled.

Honor MagicBook X 15 comes in a single i3 variant and is priced at Rs 40,990. With the introductory offer, users can get their hands on the laptop at Rs 38,990. In terms of specifications, MagicBook X14 gets a 14-inch screen, whereas the MagicBook X 15 sports a 15.6-inch FullView HD IPS display. The MagicBook X 14 comes in two processor options - Intel Core i3-10110U and Intel Core i5-10210U. The MagicBook X 15 comes powered by an Intel Core i3-10110U chipset.

Both laptops come with 8GB of RAM, up to 512GB of PCIe SSD and run on Windows 10 OS with a free upgrade to Windows 11 Home. Connectivity options include an HDMI port, Bluetooth, WiFi 802.11ac, a USB 2.0 port and a USB 3.0 port. Honor MagicBook X 14 comes packed with a 56Wh battery and claimed to offer up to 13.2 hours of video playback.

