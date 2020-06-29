New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) GIC Housing Finance on Monday reported a 48 per cent decline in its net profit to Rs 26.40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 50.9 crore in the January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Also Read | Snap Spectacles 2 & Spectacles 3 Sunglasses Launched in India From Rs 14,999; to Go on Sale From July 4 via Flipkart.

Its total income also came down to Rs 317.08 crore, compared with Rs 324.31 crore in the year-ago period, GIC Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The firm's board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per share for 2019-20, which is subject to shareholders' approval.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 'That Blue' Colour Variant Introduced in India; to Be Available for Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 Noon.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)