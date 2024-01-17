Latest News | Gifts Given to U'khand CM Dhami at Public Events to Be Auctioned

Dehradun, Jan 17 (PTI) Gifts given to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at various events will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used for public welfare works, an official release said on Wednesday.

Dhami asked Secretary Vinay Shankar Pandey to assess the value of various gifts like shawls, paintings and sculptures that he receives at public events and prepare a proposal for auctioning them.

The amount received from the auction should be used for public welfare works, Dhami said.

Common people can also take part in the auction, the chief minister said.

It is a unique initiative taken in public interest by Dhami, the release said.

He had recently appealed to people to start a new tradition of giving books instead of bouquets to guests at public functions.

