Firozabad (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) An 11-year-old girl was allegedly choked to death by a female neighbour in a village here on Saturday under the Ramgarh Police Station area, an officer said.

The victim, Tulsi, was strangled during a fight with a neighbour in Raipura village of Firozabad district, he said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said that Tulsi had a fight with Ruby, wife of one Manish, who lives in the neighbourhood, over some issue.

During the fight, Ruby grabbed Tulsi by her neck so hard that she became unconscious.

Her family members and police rushed the girl to the district hospital, where the doctors declared her dead.

Mishra said Ruby has been booked and taken into custody. Tulsi's body has been sent for post mortem.

